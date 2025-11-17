CNO Visits CFAY

251117-N-NA545-1023
FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Leiwen Chen assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
