Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Visits CFAY [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNO Visits CFAY

    JAPAN

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    251117-N-NA545-1023
    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Leiwen Chen assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9393296
    VIRIN: 251117-N-NA545-1023
    Resolution: 6454x4303
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits CFAY [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY
    CNO Visits CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download