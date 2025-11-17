CNO Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251117-N-NA545-1030

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Maritza Spencer, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)