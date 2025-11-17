CNO Visits CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251117-N-NA545-1025

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 17, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes Legalman 1st Class Celia Tubbs assigned to Commander, U.S. Navy Region Japan, aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during an all-hands call Nov. 17, 2025. Caudle visited CFAY to meet with U.S. service members assigned to the area, as well as to engage with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel to strengthen global partnerships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)