Mr. Darryl Colvin (middle), Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), shares a laugh with MAJ Keichelle Theodore (right) and CW2 Kenneth Hollman (left) during a Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Sensor Suite Upgrade (NBCRV SSU) conformance testing event at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland on July 14, 2025. The NBCRV SSU program modernizes the current Army Stryker NBCRV—a high-speed armored fighting vehicle—to address chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats on the battlefield, improving maintainability, reliability, and remote maneuverability.