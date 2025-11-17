Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBCRV SSU Conformance Testing

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Colette Topfer 

    Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)

    Mr. Darryl Colvin (middle), Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), shares a laugh with MAJ Keichelle Theodore (right) and CW2 Kenneth Hollman (left) during a Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Sensor Suite Upgrade (NBCRV SSU) conformance testing event at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland on July 14, 2025. The NBCRV SSU program modernizes the current Army Stryker NBCRV—a high-speed armored fighting vehicle—to address chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats on the battlefield, improving maintainability, reliability, and remote maneuverability.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9392866
    VIRIN: 250714-O-KG040-3755
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 761.49 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    This work, NBCRV SSU Conformance Testing, by Colette Topfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

