A JPEO-CBRND Screening Obscuration Module (SOM) mounted to an unmanned aerial system obscures the battlefield during a Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office (JIFCO) funded testing event at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland in August 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 16:25
|Photo ID:
|9392838
|VIRIN:
|250828-D-PS820-5566
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screening Obscuration from the Skies, by Christina Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.