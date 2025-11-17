Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screening Obscuration from the Skies

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Christina Caldwell 

    Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)

    A JPEO-CBRND Screening Obscuration Module (SOM) mounted to an unmanned aerial system obscures the battlefield during a Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office (JIFCO) funded testing event at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland in August 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 16:25
    Photo ID: 9392838
    VIRIN: 250828-D-PS820-5566
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
