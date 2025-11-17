Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    597th Supports Fort Eustis "The Light Lives On" Suicide Prevention Event

    597th Supports Fort Eustis “The Light Lives On” Suicide Prevention Event

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Master Sgt. Ence Spann Jr., 597th Transportation Brigade, U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS), operations (S3), tied a remembrance ribbon on the Fort Eustis "in memoriam" tree in support of “The Light Lives On” annual suicide awareness event September 2, 2025, at Seay Plaza, here. The Rapid Support team will continue to place remembrance ribbons for friends or family lost to suicide- and messages of support- throughout September so they may be acknowledged with respectful silence.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9392610
    VIRIN: 250902-A-DQ632-5188
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 842.57 KB
    Location: US
    This work, 597th Supports Fort Eustis “The Light Lives On” Suicide Prevention Event [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    597th Supports Fort Eustis "The Light Lives On" Suicide Prevention Event
    597th Supports Fort Eustis “The Light Lives On” Suicide Prevention Event
    597th Supports Fort Eustis “The Light Lives On” Suicide Prevention Event

    597th Supports Fort Eustis “The Light Lives On” Suicide Prevention Event

