Master Sgt. Ence Spann Jr., 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, operations (S3), ties a remembrance ribbon on the Fort Eustis "in memoriam" tree in support of “The Light Lives On” annual suicide awareness event September 2, 2025, at Seay Plaza, here. The Rapid Support team will continue to place remembrance ribbons for friends or family lost to suicide- and messages of support- throughout September so they may be acknowledged with respectful silence.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9392608
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-DQ632-3441
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
597th Supports Fort Eustis "The Light Lives On" Suicide Prevention Event
