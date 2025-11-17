597th Supports Fort Eustis “The Light Lives On” Suicide Prevention Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Ence Spann Jr., 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, operations (S3), ties a remembrance ribbon on the Fort Eustis "in memoriam" tree in support of “The Light Lives On” annual suicide awareness event September 2, 2025, at Seay Plaza, here. The Rapid Support team will continue to place remembrance ribbons for friends or family lost to suicide- and messages of support- throughout September so they may be acknowledged with respectful silence.