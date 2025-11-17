ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Solarium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Major Randall Gibson, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., ARTRANS, battalion sergeant major, (pictured here) was among less than one hundred battalion commanders and command sergeant majors selected to attend the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Center for Leadership 2025 Solarium, a three-day leadership development experience organized on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Sergeant Major of the Army in conjunction with AUSA’s Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., held in October 2025.