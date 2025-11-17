Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Solarium

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Solarium

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Major Randall Gibson, 842nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Bde., ARTRANS, battalion sergeant major, (pictured here) was among less than one hundred battalion commanders and command sergeant majors selected to attend the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Center for Leadership 2025 Solarium, a three-day leadership development experience organized on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Sergeant Major of the Army in conjunction with AUSA’s Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., held in October 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 13:22
    Photo ID: 9392309
    VIRIN: 251014-A-DQ632-8343
    Resolution: 3082x2962
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Solarium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ARTRANS SGM Selected to Participate in AUSA Leader Solarium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA
    USARMY
    ARTRANS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download