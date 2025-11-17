Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Corps Commander awards and visits with Soldiers in the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade [Image 12 of 19]

    III Corps Commander awards and visits with Soldiers in the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, Commanding General of the III Armored Corps & Fort Hood, recognized, awarded and visited with Soldiers in the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade on Fort Hood Texas, Sept. 23, 2025. After recognizing Soldiers for their hard work and efforts toward the brigade, Lt. Gen. Admiral visited and was shown a demonstration by the Modern Adversary Small Tactics (MAS-T) team on the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade's current innovations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

