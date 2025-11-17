III Corps Commander awards and visits with Soldiers in the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, Commanding General of the III Armored Corps & Fort Hood, recognized, awarded and visited with Soldiers in the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade on Fort Hood Texas, Sept. 23, 2025. After recognizing Soldiers for their hard work and efforts toward the brigade, Lt. Gen. Admiral visited and was shown a demonstration by the Modern Adversary Small Tactics (MAS-T) team on the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade's current innovations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)