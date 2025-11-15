Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations Systems Kit

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The deployable defensive cyber operations systems kits help soldiers protect their systems from online attacks. They work by automating security tasks, making it easier to set up defenses, and giving experts tools to quickly understand and respond to threats. (Photo by PEO IEW&S)

