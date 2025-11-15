Deployable Defensive Cyber Operations Systems Kit

The deployable defensive cyber operations systems kits help soldiers protect their systems from online attacks. They work by automating security tasks, making it easier to set up defenses, and giving experts tools to quickly understand and respond to threats. (Photo by PEO IEW&S)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 09:51
|Photo ID:
|9391780
|VIRIN:
|251117-O-QS702-8537
|Resolution:
|800x466
|Size:
|92.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
