    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Promotes CMDR Pace

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Promotes CMDR Pace

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Friends, family and colleagues gathered to mark to promotion of Cmdr. Bryan Pace, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support F/A-18 and EA-18G IWST director, Nov. 7, onboard Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Promotes CMDR Pace
    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Promotes CMDR Pace

