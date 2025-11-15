U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj., delivers remarks about his time in service to the U.S. Army at his Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. During the Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, the outgoing senior enlisted leader formally transferred duties and authority, marking the end of their tenure and the continuation of the unit’s mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)