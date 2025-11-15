U.S and Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) service members and guests attend the Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger dedicated 25 years of active duty service to the U.S. Army and the ceremony commemorates his loyalty, duty and service to his country. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:57
|Photo ID:
|9391277
|VIRIN:
|251111-A-EM935-6165
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.44 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.