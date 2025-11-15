U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander, presents award to Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, right, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj., with the Legion of Merit at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. The Legion of Merit is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)