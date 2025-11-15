U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, gives speech about U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, right, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. At Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. The Garrison commander acknowledges Fritzinger’s long standing commitment to the U.S. Army which has earned him the Legion of Merit award. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:57
|Photo ID:
|9391274
|VIRIN:
|251111-A-EM935-5434
|Resolution:
|4340x2433
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.