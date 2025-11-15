U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, gives speech about U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, right, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. At Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. The Garrison commander acknowledges Fritzinger’s long standing commitment to the U.S. Army which has earned him the Legion of Merit award. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)