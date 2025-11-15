Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, gives speech about U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, right, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. At Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. The Garrison commander acknowledges Fritzinger’s long standing commitment to the U.S. Army which has earned him the Legion of Merit award. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

