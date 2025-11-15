U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, right, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj., passes the company guidon to U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, left, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the official transfer of authority, responsibility, and trust to the incoming leader. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)