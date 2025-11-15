U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, right, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj., passes the company guidon to U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, left, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the official transfer of authority, responsibility, and trust to the incoming leader. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 01:57
|Photo ID:
|9391273
|VIRIN:
|251111-A-EM935-3852
|Resolution:
|4440x2960
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.