Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson, left, shakes hands with U.S. Marine Corps Capt. William Campbell, right, a KC-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)