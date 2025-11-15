Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro Jr., left, and U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson, right, speak to reporters at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025, during a press conference regarding foreign disaster relief operations ongoing in the Catanduanes region. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 9391164
    VIRIN: 251115-M-RB314-1468
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.4 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations
    Philippine SecDef Teodoro, US Ambassador Carlson Visit Service Members During Foreign Disaster Relief Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    3d MEB
    Marines
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25
    TyphoonUwan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download