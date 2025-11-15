I MEF Commander Visits Camp Aguinaldo to Discuss Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, recognizes U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Javvidis, a command and control operations specialist with 354th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Zulia Alvarado, a boatswains mate with Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, for their hard work during ongoing foreign disaster relief operations at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)