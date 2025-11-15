I MEF Commander Visits Camp Aguinaldo to Discuss Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Richard B. Benning, center left, the operations officer with Task Force – Philippines, briefs Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, on the ongoing foreign disaster relief operations at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)