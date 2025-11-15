Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Commander Visits Camp Aguinaldo to Discuss Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines

    CAMP AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with service members about ongoing foreign disaster relief operations during his visit at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 23:56
    Photo ID: 9391073
    VIRIN: 251113-M-RB314-1075
    Resolution: 5405x3603
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, I MEF Commander Visits Camp Aguinaldo to Discuss Foreign Disaster Relief Operations in the Philippines [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    3d MEB
    Marines
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25
    TyphoonUwan

