Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: 4 run

Cadets with the Army ROTC programs at universities across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions conduct the 4 mile run during the Brigade Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2025. The Brigade Ranger Challenge is a rigorous competition for ROTC Corps across the country. The cadets who compete in this competition train rigorously in order to best represent their school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)