    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: 4 run [Image 83 of 88]

    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: 4 run

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Cadets with the Army ROTC programs at universities across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions conduct the 4 mile run during the Brigade Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 14, 2025. The Brigade Ranger Challenge is a rigorous competition for ROTC Corps across the country. The cadets who compete in this competition train rigorously in order to best represent their school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.16.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9390803
    VIRIN: 251116-Z-AA072-3087
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: 4 run [Image 88 of 88], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ranger
    ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    U.S. Army
    Run

