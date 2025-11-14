U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brad Hinson provides a logistics brief to the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, during a visit inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 3, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)