U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

A U.S. Department of State Representative meets with a U.S. Army soldier at the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 4, 2025, in Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 08:44
|Photo ID:
|9389625
|VIRIN:
|251104-A-GH673-1168
|Resolution:
|5276x3517
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
