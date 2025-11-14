U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Daniel Zimmerman, meets with U.S. Army Soldiers and Israeli Defense Forces inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC brings together representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)