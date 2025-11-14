Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kathryn Skonning 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Daniel Zimmerman, meets with U.S. Army Soldiers and Israeli Defense Forces inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC brings together representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9389617
    VIRIN: 251105-A-GH673-1508
    Resolution: 6349x4233
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Civil-Military Coordination Center
    Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center
    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOMCMCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download