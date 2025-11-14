The Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Daniel Zimmerman, meets with U.S. Army Soldiers and Israeli Defense Forces inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC brings together representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 08:47
|Photo ID:
|9389617
|VIRIN:
|251105-A-GH673-1508
|Resolution:
|6349x4233
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|IL
This work, U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.