U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

U.S. Army Soldiers, and Non-Government Organization representatives (NGO’s) meet inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC brings together representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)
