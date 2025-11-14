Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Kathryn Skonning 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, and Non-Government Organization representatives (NGO’s) meet inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Nov. 5, 2025, in Israel. The CMCC brings together representatives from partner nations, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9389616
    VIRIN: 251105-A-GH673-1443
    Location: IL
    This work, U.S., Partners and International Organizations Collaborate at Civil-Military Coordination Center [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

