AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response

Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, organize and distribute building supplies during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 10, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Keara Hendry)