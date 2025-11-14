Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, organize and distribute building supplies during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 10, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Keara Hendry)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9388854
|VIRIN:
|251110-Z-JL206-1040
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 15 of 15], by 1LT Keara Hendry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.