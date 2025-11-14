Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Keara Hendry 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members, assigned to Task Force Bethel, organize and distribute building supplies during post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 10, 2025. AKOM members, including Alaska Air and Army National Guardsmen and members of the Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continue coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Keara Hendry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9388851
    VIRIN: 251110-Z-JL206-1037
    Resolution: 6169x4113
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response [Image 15 of 15], by 1LT Keara Hendry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response
    AKOM members distribute building supplies during Operation Halong Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download