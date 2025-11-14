Alaska Organized Militia members live and work out of the Alaska Army National Guard Armory at Bethel, Alaska, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts, Nov. 9, 2025. The AKOM, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9388626
|VIRIN:
|251109-Z-JL021-1011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.9 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKOM members continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.