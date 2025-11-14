Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM members continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response [Image 10 of 12]

    AKOM members continues relief efforts during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Organized Militia members live and work out of the Alaska Army National Guard Armory at Bethel, Alaska, while supporting Operation Halong Response efforts, Nov. 9, 2025. The AKOM, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ericka Gillespie)

