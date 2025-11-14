Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the Range to the World Stage: Airman’s Journey to the “Olympics of Shooting” [Image 5 of 9]

    From the Range to the World Stage: Airman’s Journey to the “Olympics of Shooting”

    SOUTH AFRICA

    08.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    United States Air Force Tech Sgt. Dan Antonio Deladingco, 9th Mission Support Group (MSG) executive assistant, competes in the 2025 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun World Shoot in Stilfontein, South Africa, Aug. 25, 2025. Deladingco, currently serving a Special Duty Assignment for the 9th MSG, is a Flight Sergeant for the 9th Security Forces Squadron. He had previously been a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor but still teaches at CATM when he has time. He competes in shooting competitions to hone his craft and become a better instructor. The (IPSC) World Shoot is the largest shooting competition in the world and is known as the “Olympics of shooting.” (Courtesy photo provided by Tech. Sgt. Dan Antonio Deladingco)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 9387780
    VIRIN: 250825-F-F3304-1005
    Resolution: 1571x884
    Size: 927.82 KB
    Location: ZA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    This work, From the Range to the World Stage: Airman’s Journey to the “Olympics of Shooting” [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shooting competition
    9th Security Forces Squadron
    Faces of Beale
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Instructor
    International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun World Shoot

