From the Range to the World Stage: Airman’s Journey to the “Olympics of Shooting”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Air Force Tech Sgt. Dan Antonio Deladingco, 9th Mission Support Group (MSG) executive assistant, competes in the 2025 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun World Shoot in Stilfontein, South Africa, Aug. 25, 2025. Deladingco, currently serving a Special Duty Assignment for the 9th MSG, is a Flight Sergeant for the 9th Security Forces Squadron. He had previously been a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructor but still teaches at CATM when he has time. He competes in shooting competitions to hone his craft and become a better instructor. The (IPSC) World Shoot is the largest shooting competition in the world and is known as the “Olympics of shooting.” (Courtesy photo provided by Tech. Sgt. Dan Antonio Deladingco)