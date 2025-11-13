Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDPI 250th Marine Corps Ball Pageant [Image 8 of 11]

    MCRDPI 250th Marine Corps Ball Pageant

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in the 250th annual Marine Corps birthday pageant on the Peatross Parade Deck, Nov. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday pageant celebrates the passing on of traditions from one generation of Marines to the next. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

