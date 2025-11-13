MCRDPI 250th Marine Corps Ball Pageant

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in the 250th annual Marine Corps birthday pageant on the Peatross Parade Deck, Nov. 13, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday pageant celebrates the passing on of traditions from one generation of Marines to the next. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 08:59
|Photo ID:
|9387504
|VIRIN:
|251113-M-OL563-1194
|Resolution:
|5292x3530
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
