    USS Mitscher (DDg 57) Sailor tests water sample [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Mitscher (DDg 57) Sailor tests water sample

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    A U.S. Sailor tests a water sample on the quarterdeck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Sample
    USS Mitscher
    DDG 57
    HM
    test

