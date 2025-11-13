A U.S. Sailor tests a water sample on the quarterdeck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9387455
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-HE318-1003
|Resolution:
|2225x3115
|Size:
|736.85 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mitscher (DDg 57) Sailor tests water sample [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.