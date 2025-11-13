Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th CES brings the heat during live fire training [Image 7 of 7]

    100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler McNeil and Senior Airman Jacob Thompson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguish the flames of a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. These scenarios push firefighters to cut down response times while practicing the lifesaving tactics needed to control catastrophic aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

