100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler McNeil and Senior Airman Jacob Thompson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron, extinguish the flames of a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. These scenarios push firefighters to cut down response times while practicing the lifesaving tactics needed to control catastrophic aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)