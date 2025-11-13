100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish the flames of a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. This exercise reinforces the link between emergency response and the wing’s overall combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)