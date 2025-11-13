U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish the flames of a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. This exercise reinforces the link between emergency response and the wing’s overall combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9387403
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-GK113-1282
|Resolution:
|7667x4313
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CES brings the heat during live fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.