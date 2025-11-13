100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron assess a simulated aircraft fire during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. Live fire training enhances the crew’s response efficiency, and underscores how readiness in fire protection directly supports combat capability and force resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
