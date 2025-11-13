U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish the flames of a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. By practicing in fast-paced and realistic conditions, the unit strengthens its ability to safeguard aircrews, preserve multimillion-dollar assets and keep missions moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9387401
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-GK113-1257
|Resolution:
|7768x4370
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CES brings the heat during live fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.