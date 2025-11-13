100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish the flames of a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. By practicing in fast-paced and realistic conditions, the unit strengthens its ability to safeguard aircrews, preserve multimillion-dollar assets and keep missions moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)