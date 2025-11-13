100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A simulated aircraft fire burns before firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron respond during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. Practicing against live flames builds confidence and sharpens the rapid decision-making needed in combat and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)