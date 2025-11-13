100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

A simulated aircraft fire burns before firefighters from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron respond during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. Practicing against live flames builds confidence and sharpens the rapid decision-making needed in combat and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|09.29.2025
|11.14.2025 06:41
|9387400
|250929-F-GK113-1252
|7574x4260
|4.84 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
