100th CES brings the heat during live fire training

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron use an aircraft rescue and firefighting “crash truck” to combat a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. Emergency responders circle the crash site in these trucks to knock down the flames before fire protection Airmen move in on foot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)