U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron use an aircraft rescue and firefighting “crash truck” to combat a simulated aircraft fire at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. Emergency responders circle the crash site in these trucks to knock down the flames before fire protection Airmen move in on foot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9387399
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-GK113-1254
|Resolution:
|7562x4254
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th CES brings the heat during live fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.