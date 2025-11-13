Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman: A1C Danae Beaufort [Image 1 of 2]

    ReaDy Airman: A1C Danae Beaufort

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danae Beaufort, 100th logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis journeyman is recognized as The ReaDy Airman of the Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 6, 2025. Beaufort was recognized for her outstanding performance and professionalism within her field, promoting lethality and readiness to her peers within her workplace.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 06:12
    Photo ID: 9387383
    VIRIN: 251106-F-XJ093-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    This work, ReaDy Airman: A1C Danae Beaufort [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

