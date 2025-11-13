ReaDy Airman: A1C Danae Beaufort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danae Beaufort, 100th logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis journeyman is recognized as The ReaDy Airman of the Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 6, 2025. Beaufort was recognized for her outstanding performance and professionalism within her field, promoting lethality and readiness to her peers within her workplace.