U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Danae Beaufort, 100th logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and analysis journeyman is recognized as The ReaDy Airman of the Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 6, 2025. Beaufort was recognized for her outstanding performance and professionalism within her field, promoting lethality and readiness to her peers within her workplace.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:12
|Photo ID:
|9387383
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-XJ093-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ReaDy Airman: A1C Danae Beaufort [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.