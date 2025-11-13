Fire Muster: Fire Prevention Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Air Force service members pose for a picture after competing during the 2025 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct 9, 2025. The Fire Muster enabled squadrons to learn more about the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s mission and provided an opportunity to further educate military personnel and the community on fire safety. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)