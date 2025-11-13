Fire Muster: Fire Prevention Week 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Harrington, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, competes in the bucket brigade event during the 2025 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct 9, 2025. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted multiple events during Fire Prevention Week, increasing awareness and maintaining a ready force. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 05:57
|Photo ID:
|9387356
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-XJ093-2055
|Resolution:
|2653x1765
|Size:
|940.44 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
