Fire Muster: Fire Prevention Week 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose Arriaga, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering superintendent, competes in the bucket brigade event during the 2025 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct 9, 2025. The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted multiple events during Fire Prevention Week, the bucket brigade consisted of teams of four people pouring buckets of water onto a simulated burning structure until they filled up a container with roughly four gallons of water. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)