    Fire Muster: Fire Prevention Week 2025 [Image 4 of 10]

    Fire Muster: Fire Prevention Week 2025

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Engman, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, hoists a hose during the 2025 Fire Muster Challenge at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2025. In honor of Fire Prevention Week, members of the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted a series of challenges to raise awareness and educate the public on fire prevention. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

