Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    80th International Day of Resistance [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    80th International Day of Resistance

    BELGIUM

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kirchner 

    U.S. National Military Representatives

    On September 13th, 2025, the Deputy USNMR LTC John Staeheli, stood alongside other national military representatives and local leaders to pay respect and commemorate the 80th International Day of Resistance at the Site de Malogne in Mons, Belgium. This ceremony serves to honor the heroic efforts and sacrifice of Belgian Resistance and allied fighters during World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 03:14
    Photo ID: 9387264
    VIRIN: 250913-F-HF520-9672
    Resolution: 1024x714
    Size: 390.45 KB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th International Day of Resistance [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Kirchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance
    80th International Day of Resistance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download