On September 13th, 2025, the Deputy USNMR LTC John Staeheli, stood alongside other national military representatives and local leaders to pay respect and commemorate the 80th International Day of Resistance at the Site de Malogne in Mons, Belgium. This ceremony serves to honor the heroic efforts and sacrifice of Belgian Resistance and allied fighters during World War II.